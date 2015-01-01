Abstract

The present investigation examined associations of childhood maltreatment, anxiety sensitivity (AS), and sleep disturbance among a diverse sample of adults in psychiatric inpatient treatment. We hypothesized that childhood maltreatment would be indirectly associated with greater sleep disturbance through elevated AS. Exploratory analyses examined the indirect effect models with three AS subscales (i.e., physical, cognitive, and social concerns) as parallel mediators. A sample of adults in acute-care psychiatric inpatient treatment (N = 88; 62.5% male; Mage = 33.32 years, SD = 11.07; 45.5% White) completed a series of self-report measures. After accounting for theoretically relevant covariates, childhood maltreatment was indirectly associated with sleep disturbance through AS. Parallel mediation analyses revealed that no individual subscale of AS significantly accounted for this association. These findings suggest that heightened levels of AS may explain the association between childhood maltreatment and sleep disturbance among adults in psychiatric inpatient treatment. Interventions targeting AS can be brief and efficacious and have the potential to improve clinical outcomes among psychiatric populations.

Language: en