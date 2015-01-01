Abstract

Upto 86% of dissociative individuals engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Research suggests that people who dissociate utilize NSSI to regulate posttraumatic and dissociative experiences, as well asrelated emotions. Despite high rates of NSSI, no quantitative study has examined the characteristics, methods, and functions of NSSIwithin a dissociative population. The present study examined thesedimensions of NSSI among dissociative individuals, as well aspotential predictors of intrapersonal functions of NSSI. The sample included 295 participants who indicated experiencing one or more dissociative symptoms and/or having been diagnosed with a trauma- or dissociation-related disorder. Participants were recruited through online trauma- and dissociation- related forums. Approximately 92% of participants endorsed a history of NSSI. The most common methods of NSSI were interfering with wound healing (67%), hitting oneself (66%), and cutting (63%). After controlling for age and gender, dissociation was uniquely associated with cutting, burning, carving, interfering with wound healing, rubbing skin against rough surfaces, swallowing dangerous substances, and other forms of NSSI. Dissociation was correlated with affect regulation, self-punishment,anti-dissociation, anti-suicide, and self-care functions of NSSI;however, after controlling for age, gender, depressive symptoms, emotion dysregulation, and PTSD symptoms, dissociation was no longer associated with any function of NSSI. Instead, only emotion dysregulation was associated with the self-punishment function ofNSSI and only PTSD symptoms were associated with the anti-dissociation function of NSSI. Understanding the unique properties of NSSI among dissociative individuals may improve the treatment of people who dissociate and engage in NSSI.

