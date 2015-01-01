|
"Such things have always happened. It's part of destiny's plan." The reaction of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's President, to the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb 6, betrays a dangerous sense of fatalism, if not an active effort to deflect responsibility. As of Feb 14, the earthquakes have caused more than 35 000 deaths, and injured many more. As the chances of finding survivors under the rubble diminish, a second catastrophe is looming. The widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure has left more than a million people homeless in Türkiye and displaced 5 million in Syria. These people need urgent shelter from freezing temperatures, food, clean water, and medical care. Earthquakes are natural disasters. They cannot be prevented and some harm is inevitable. But the human cost can be mitigated by effective preparation, response, relief, and rebuilding--if those in positions of responsibility are willing to do so.
