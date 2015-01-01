Abstract

"Such things have always happened. It's part of destiny's plan." The reaction of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's President, to the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb 6, betrays a dangerous sense of fatalism, if not an active effort to deflect responsibility. As of Feb 14, the earthquakes have caused more than 35 000 deaths, and injured many more. As the chances of finding survivors under the rubble diminish, a second catastrophe is looming. The widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure has left more than a million people homeless in Türkiye and displaced 5 million in Syria. These people need urgent shelter from freezing temperatures, food, clean water, and medical care. Earthquakes are natural disasters. They cannot be prevented and some harm is inevitable. But the human cost can be mitigated by effective preparation, response, relief, and rebuilding--if those in positions of responsibility are willing to do so.



Erdoğan is at least partly right. Türkiye is earthquake-prone. The 1999 İzmit earthquake killed more than 17 000 people, largely because of building construction that led to a pancake model of progressive collapse. Stricter building regulations were introduced but poorly enforced, enabling a construction boom with deadly consequences. Several Turkish building constructors have been arrested, but for many victims, it is too late. Erdoğan has rightly been under intense criticism as a result.



In a World Report in this issue, Turkish doctors speak of the lack of emergency preparation and their efforts to care for people despite the disorganisation of the immediate response, including insufficient medical equipment and supplies. Many health workers have been killed and others have anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder. Türkiye is asking much of its health workforce

