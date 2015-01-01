CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Dandona R, Kumar GA. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(3): 162-163.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36804064
Abstract
India released its National Suicide Prevention Strategy (NSPS) in 2022 to address the significant burden of deaths by suicide. This strategy finally assigns death by suicide and suicide prevention their rightful place as a public health priority in India. Although this is a welcome development, a nuanced use of the available epidemiological evidence on death by suicide would help the planning of interventions to enhance the desired outcomes.
