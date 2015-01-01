SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dandona R, Kumar GA. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; 10(3): 162-163.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(22)00434-5

PMID

36804064

Abstract

India released its National Suicide Prevention Strategy (NSPS) in 2022 to address the significant burden of deaths by suicide. This strategy finally assigns death by suicide and suicide prevention their rightful place as a public health priority in India. Although this is a welcome development, a nuanced use of the available epidemiological evidence on death by suicide would help the planning of interventions to enhance the desired outcomes.


Language: en
