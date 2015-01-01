Abstract

M Mahmoudi is an assistant professor in the Department of Radiology and Precision Health Program at Michigan State University (MI, USA). His research group has three broad lines of enquiry: nanomedicine, regenerative medicine and academic bullying and harassment. In the field of nanomedicine, the lab focuses on understanding the protein corona - the mix of biomolecules that binds to the surface of a nanoparticle when it interacts with biological fluids - and the complications this brings to reproducibility and data interpretation in the field of nanomedicine. In regenerative medicine, his lab works on cardiac regeneration and wound healing. His lab is also very active in the social sciences, specifically in the fields of gender disparity in the sciences and academic harassment. In addition to his academic postings, M Mahmoudi is a cofounder and director of the Academic Parity Movement (a nonprofit organization); a cofounder of NanoServ, Targets' Tip and Partners in Global Wound Care; and a member of the Nanomedicine editorial board.

Language: en