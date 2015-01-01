SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dickerson A, Gartz Taylor R, Register J, Miller M. Occup. Ther. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07380577.2023.2176965

36803627

Occupational therapists are in a unique position to screen and evaluate fitness to drive with both visual-motor processing speed and reaction time being important factors to consider when determining fitness to drive. This study uses the Vision Coach(TM) to investigate the differences in visual-motor processing speed and reaction time across age and sex of healthy adults. It also explores whether the position of sitting or standing made any difference. The results showed no difference between male/female or standing/sitting positions. However, there was a statistically significant difference between age groups, with older adults demonstrating slower visual-motor processing speed and reaction times. These findings can be used for future studies to explore the impact of injury or disease on visual-motor processing speed and reaction times and its relation to fitness to drive.


ageing; reaction time; fitness to drive; processing speed; Vision Coach; visual scanning

