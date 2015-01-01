Abstract

BACKGROUND: So far, little is known about the control of hypothalamic-prolactin axis activity by dopamine (DA) and thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) in depressed patients with suicidal behavior disorder (SBD).



METHODS: We evaluated prolactin (PRL) responses to apomorphine (APO; a DA direct receptor agonist) and 0800 h and 2300 h protirelin (TRH) tests in 50 medication-free euthyroid DSM-5 major depressed inpatients with SBD (either current [n = 22], or in early remission [n = 28]); and 18 healthy hospitalized controls (HCs).



RESULTS: Baseline (BL) PRL levels were comparable across the three diagnostic groups. SBDs in early remission did not differ from HCs regarding PRL suppression to APO (PRLs), PRL stimulation to 0800 h and 2300 h TRH tests (∆PRL), and ∆∆PRL values (difference between 2300 h-∆PRL and 0800 h-∆PRL values). Current SBDs showed lower PRLs and ∆∆PRL values than HCs and SBDs in early remission. Further analyses revealed that current SBDs with a history of violent and high-lethality suicide attempts were more likely to exhibit co-occurrence of low ∆∆PRL and PRL(S) values.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that regulation of the hypothalamic-PRL axis is impaired in some depressed patients with current SBD, particularly those who have made serious suicide attempts. Considering the limitations of our study, our findings support the hypothesis that decreased pituitary D2 receptor functionality (possibly adaptive to increased tuberoinfundibular DAergic neuronal activity) together with decreased hypothalamic TRH drive might be a biosignature for high-lethality violent suicide attempts.

