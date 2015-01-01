Abstract

Using a 2 (mortality: salient, control) × 2 (freedom-limiting language: freedom-limiting, autonomy-supportive) independent-group design, this study examined the relationship between mortality salience and psychological reactance in the context of texting-and-driving prevention messages. The terror management health model and the theory of psychological reactance guided study predictions.



RESULTS showed mortality salience produced adaptive effects on attitudes toward texting-and-driving prevention and behavioral intentions to reduce unsafe driving practices. Additionally, some evidence for the effectiveness of directive, albeit freedom-limiting communication, emerged. These and other results are discussed along with the implications, limitations, and future research directions.

Language: en