Bessarabova E, Massey ZB. Risk Anal. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36802065
Using a 2 (mortality: salient, control) × 2 (freedom-limiting language: freedom-limiting, autonomy-supportive) independent-group design, this study examined the relationship between mortality salience and psychological reactance in the context of texting-and-driving prevention messages. The terror management health model and the theory of psychological reactance guided study predictions.
death; directives; distracted driving; freedom threat; freedom-limiting language; mortality salience; reactance; terror management health model; texting and driving