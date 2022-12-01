Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention is a major challenge in the treatment of first-episode affective psychoses. The literature reports that combinations of manic, depressive and paranoid symptoms, which may interact, are associated with an increased risk of suicide. The present study investigated whether interactions between manic, depressive and paranoid symptoms affected suicidality in first-episode affective psychoses.



METHODS: We prospectively studied 380 first-episode psychosis patients enrolled in an early intervention programme and diagnosed with affective or non-affective psychoses. We compared intensity and presence of suicidal thoughts and occurrence of suicide attempts over a three-year follow-up period and investigated the impact of interactions between manic, depressive and paranoid symptoms on level of suicidality.



RESULTS: At 12 months follow-up, we observed a higher level of suicidal thoughts and higher occurrence of suicide attempts among the affective psychoses patients compared to non-affective psychoses patients. Combined presence of either depressive and paranoid symptoms, or manic and paranoid symptoms, was significantly associated with increased suicidal thoughts. However, the combination of depressive and manic symptoms showed a significant negative association with suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that paranoid symptoms combined with either manic or depressive symptoms are associated with an increased risk of suicide in first-episode affective psychoses. Detailed assessment of these dimensions is therefore warranted in first-episode affective patients and integrated treatment should be adapted to increased suicidal risk, even if patients do not display full-blown depressive or manic syndromes.

