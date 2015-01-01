Abstract

Externalising behaviour problems (EBP), or aggressive and delinquent behaviours, among youth pose a significant problem for their peers, parents, teachers and society. Many types of childhood adversities increase the risk of EBP, including maltreatment, physical punishment, domestic violence, family poverty and living in violent neighbourhoods. This study asks, to what extent do children who face multiple adversities during childhood suffer an increased risk of EBP and is family social capital (FSC) associated with a lower risk? Using seven waves of panel data from the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect, I examine the accumulation of adversities associated with greater risk of EBP among youth and investigate whether FSC-family network, support and cohesion-in early childhood is associated with a reduction in EBP risk. Experiencing early and multiple adversities resulted in the worst EBP trajectories throughout childhood. Although, among youth with the highest adversities, if early family support was also high, their EBP trajectories are more favourable than their disadvantaged peers with less support. FSC may protect against EBP when multiple childhood adversities are experienced. The need for early EBP interventions and bolstering FSC are discussed.

