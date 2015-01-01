SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Asikainen J, Vehviläinen-Julkunen K, Repo-Tiihonen E, Louheranta O. J. Forensic Pract. 2023; 25(1): 46-56.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/JFP-08-2022-0040

PURPOSE Inpatient violence is a substantial problem in psychiatric wards and de-escalation is difficult. When managing instances of violence through verbal techniques fail, mental health-care staff may use restrictive practices. The Six Core Strategies and debriefing exist for managing violence and restrictive practices in different mental health settings. Debriefing is used to get patients' views on restrictive practices, ensure proper patient care and strengthen the role of patients as experts. This study aims to provide new information on debriefing implementation and how debriefing was used among different patient groups in a forensic hospital.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Quantitative seclusion time and debriefing reports (n = 524) were examined with Poisson regression analysis. Fisher's exact test was used to determine the associations between debriefing and seclusion/restraint.

FINDINGS Debriefing (n = 524) was provided in 93% of violent episodes, which is an excellent result on an international level. There was significant variation in how often debriefing was used (p < 0.001) among different patient groups, i.e. dangerous, difficult-to-treat patients and criminal offenders whose sentences have been waived. Previous debriefing research has rarely specified what types of psychiatric patients have been subjected to seclusion or restraint. Practical implications The implementation of debriefing requires multiprofessional work within the organization and wards.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE Debriefing seems to stimulate reflection at every level of a health-care organization, which fosters learning and can ultimately change clinical practices. The use of debriefing can strengthen the role of patients as well as professionals.


Language: en
