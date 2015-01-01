|
Citation
Asikainen J, Vehviläinen-Julkunen K, Repo-Tiihonen E, Louheranta O. J. Forensic Pract. 2023; 25(1): 46-56.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Inpatient violence is a substantial problem in psychiatric wards and de-escalation is difficult. When managing instances of violence through verbal techniques fail, mental health-care staff may use restrictive practices. The Six Core Strategies and debriefing exist for managing violence and restrictive practices in different mental health settings. Debriefing is used to get patients' views on restrictive practices, ensure proper patient care and strengthen the role of patients as experts. This study aims to provide new information on debriefing implementation and how debriefing was used among different patient groups in a forensic hospital.
Language: en