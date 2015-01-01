Abstract

PURPOSE Women are the change agents in today's society. They are not only the harbingers of growth and development but also act as a major catalyst in the economic advancement and prosperity of the nation. India has been witnessing an expansion in women entrepreneurs given the conducive startup ecosystem we have created over the years. It has inspired women to break the shackles and switch to being a game changer for themselves and many others over the years. The study aims to explore the impact of social entrepreneurial leadership on women empowerment and how does benchmarking help in this process.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Using a semi-structured questionnaire, the study conducted one-to-one in-depth and focused group interviews with the five women social entrepreneurs and their team. NVivo was used for content and thematic analysis.



FINDINGS Major themes identified from the study include financial independence, women empowerment, social identity, autonomy, mobility, attaining self-confidence, creativity and innovation, fulfillment of motives, action and social learning, and setting standards (benchmarks). The findings revealed that social entrepreneurial leadership has a significant impact on women empowerment through benchmarking.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Social entrepreneurial leadership has the potential to revolutionize the very concept of women empowerment. The research tries to study specific cases of social entrepreneurial leadership and how they have been instrumental in shaping up the life of others through their efforts and determination.

Language: en