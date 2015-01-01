Abstract

The division between population and individual approaches to assessment, treatment and recovery for people living with substance use disorders can help to shape both policy and practice. However, the lines become blurred where wider implementation of what still justifiably be termed treatment can be a component of prevention (Crépault et al., 2023). In the case of alcohol use, this is carried out as part of screening, where accompanying brief intervention is treatment in itself through exploring motivation to change drinking behaviour and the provision of information and advice (Bien et al., 1993). Depending on risk, this can progress towards referral to other services, where more specialised pharmacological and psychosocial treatment can be offered. Similarly, public health interventions such as medication-assisted treatment and syringe exchange programmes for opioid use disorders plays a central role in harm reduction (Connery, 2015). For alcohol-related harm, we have come a long way from the dichotomy in the regulation of advertising, availability, accessibility, affordability and public education, all being separate entities from treatment when considered at a public health level.



Despite the above progress, we still know little comparatively less about primary prevention of dual diagnosis from public health interventions within primary care and other community settings (Connor et al., 2016; Crowley et al., 2015; Searby et al., 2022). Comparatively more is known about particularly around pharmacological and psychosocial approaches for relapse prevention for dual diagnosis provided in specialist settings (Subodh et al., 2018; Vitali et al., 2018) ...

