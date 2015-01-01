SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nam Y. Policing (Bradford) 2023; 46(1): 100-115.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/PIJPSM-07-2022-0098

unavailable

PURPOSE This study aims to examine whether officers' perceptions of the probability of suffering informal sanctions mediate the relationship between formal sanction threats and attitudes toward misconduct. Most importantly, the study examines whether the potential mediating effect of informal sanction threats varies by the type of rank.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The current study utilizes data collected from a mail survey of 480 police officers over a period of six weeks from 20 police stations across two cities in South Korea.

FINDINGS Officers' fear of legal sanctions on the attitudes toward misconduct was entirely mediated by the fear of extralegal forms of punishment. However, this mediation effect was held only for the officers in supervisory positions.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE Probing a moderated mediation between the type of rank and sanction threats on police integrity advances the literature by moving beyond simply exploring the additive effects of sanction threats and adds clarity to existing concerns about exactly how rank-related cultural differences matter.


