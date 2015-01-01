Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to investigate the relationships among abusive supervision, in-role behavior, career commitment and work-life balance.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The data were collected from 310 South Korean company employees using the survey method. To investigate the research hypotheses, structural equation modeling analysis was conducted.



FINDINGS This study found negative effects of abusive supervision on in-role behavior, career commitment and work-life balance. Career commitment and work-life balance has the positive influences on in-role behavior. These results support the research hypotheses. Research limitations/implications Although this study empirically confirmed the negative effects of abusive supervision on employees' attitudes toward their careers, lives and working behavior, the influence of cultural aspects was not considered. This study found mediating effects of work-life balance and career commitment. Practical implications This study points out that one leader with abusive supervision can negate all organizational efforts aimed at employees' well-being because the influence of leaders on employees' careers, lives and working behavior is very critical.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper provides a comprehensive understanding of the relationships between abusive supervision and other related variables from a human resource development perspective.

