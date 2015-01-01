|
Mckeown A, Ramshaw G, Smith A, Atkinson S, Kennedy PJ. Safer Communities 2023; 22(1): 1-14.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
Abstract
PURPOSE The SECURE STAIRS framework for integrated care is a trauma-informed approach to supporting staff and young people within the Children and Young People's Secure Estate (CYPSE) in the UK. Within secure settings, therapeutic climate is a concept that encapsulates an individual's perception of safety, connectedness with others and level of support within the environment. To support evaluation of the SECURE STAIRS framework, a Secure Children's Home (SCH) within the North East of England examined therapeutic climate for staff and young people annually using the Essen Climate Evaluation Schema (EssenCES) over a three-year period. This paper aims to present the findings.
Language: en