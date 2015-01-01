Abstract

PURPOSE Adapting a positive business ethics framework, the purpose of this paper is to offer a new perspective to manage bullying at work. Specifically, this paper reports an empirical study which examines how the good work of servant leadership may lower employees' exposure to workplace bullying, with compassion as a mediator and social cynicism beliefs (SCBs) as a moderator.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Survey data were gathered from 337 essential health professionals working in various public and private health-care organisations in Pakistan. Structural equation modelling was used to test the research model.



FINDINGS This study found that perceived servant leadership helps in lessening employee exposure to workplace bullying by strengthening their compassion. However, SCBs moderate the mediating role of compassion in employees' perceptions of the servant leadership-bullying relationship. Research limitations/implications This study has implications in developing models of leadership to build employees' empathetic resources to combat workplace bullying. The authors found that servant leadership and workplace compassion, embodying positive, ethical and sustainable attributes, play a crucial role in managing bullying at work by promoting relational dignity.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first study that examines the relationships between employee perceptions of servant leadership, workplace bullying and employee compassion while considering SCBs as a boundary condition.

