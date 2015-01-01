Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to accomplish two purposes: firstly, it revisits the "positional identity" - the ambivalent-hybrid disposition - of human resource management (HRM) in the (postcolonial) Global South. Secondly, it seeks to reframe the role of Southern agents of the epistemic community of HRM, particularly human resource (HR) managers, in managing people in the South.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper takes inspiration from the postcolonial theory of Homi Bhabha, his notions of hybridity, the Third Space and colonial positionality, to revisit the positional identity of HRM and to reframe the role of HR managers in the South.



FINDINGS In postcolonial Southern organisations, HR managers play a dual role - as "mimics" and "bastards" of Western discourses of HRM. The dual role tends to put the managers in Southern organisations in a "double-bind". Research limitations/implications This paper helps in the understanding of the role of HRM as well as HR managers in Southern organisations regarding the (post-)colonial legacy of the South.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper provides new insights into the identity of HRM in the Global South beyond the dualistic understanding of HR practices, such as convergence-divergence and the mere form of crossvergence. It argues that hybridisation of HRM in Southern organisations takes place in the form of (post-)colonial hybridity.

Language: en