Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to investigate the socioeconomic determinants of property crimes on convicted offenders in the Chilga district correctional institution (CDCI).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study conducted a socioeconomic determinant of property crimes on convicted offenders using quantitative research. Respondents consisted of a random sample of 170 convicted offenders in CDCI. This study used descriptive statistics, logistic regression and Pearson correlations for analyzing the quantitative data in CDCI.



FINDINGS The results of the study showed that the age at first engagement, educational status, offender's immediate economic situation and previous experience of the offender were the perceived reasons in one's major property crime offending. However, average monthly income, peer effect and family structure (grown up with) were found to be non-perceived reasons. Youths who are unmarried, illiterate and unemployed offenders had over three times more probabilities of committing theft than robbery and burglary in the winter season, especially in February, because of the determinants of illiteracy and unemployment such as negligence for the future life. Furthermore, the convicted offenders who were illiterate, unemployed and raised by single parents have engaged in theft for the first time, but burglary and robbery by employed and literate offenders in more probable.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper takes a fresh perspective on knowledge about property crime and economic as well as criminological theories using various bodies of academic research. This paper's insight will be helpful to fill the literature gaps; there are lot research studies with little investigations addressing to the issue of the determinants of property crime. It will also be useful for policymakers to mitigate the determinant of property crime.

Language: en