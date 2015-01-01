Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to validate the Korean version of the decent work scale and examine the relationship between decent work and work engagement.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH After completing translation and back translation, the authors surveyed 266 Korean employees from various organizations via network sampling. They assessed Rasch's model based on item response theory. In addition, they used classical test theory to evaluate the decent work scale's validity and reliability.



FINDINGS The authors found that the current version of the decent work scale has good validity, reliability and item difficulty, and decent work has a positive relationship with work engagement. However, based on item response theory, the assessment showed that three of the items are extremely similar to another item within the same dimension, implying that the items are unable to discriminate among individual traits.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study validated the decent work scale in a Korean work environment using Rasch's (1960) model from the perspective of item response theory.

Language: en