Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to examine the associations between reading difficulties, anxiety and depressive symptoms, self-esteem status and academic achievement among children of school age in the Moroccan context.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This cross-sectional study was carried out on 302 Moroccan students aged 9 to 16 years, the latter having voluntarily participated in the different stages of the proposed assessments. Standardized reading tests administered individually allowed us to classify participants into three groups (good readers, intermediate level and weak readers). The subjects completed the measurements of three self-evaluative scales: the Beck depression inventory, the Coopersmith scale of self-esteem and the Taylor questionnaire of manifest anxiety. The variable of academic achievement is constituted by calculating the grade point averages of the last three semesters.



FINDINGS Emotional disturbances are more frequent in the "weak readers" and the "intermediate level" group when compared to the good readers. Academic achievement and reading level are negatively correlated with anxious-depressive symptoms and positively with self-esteem at each reading level; the analysis of the results does not show any relevant difference in terms of the psychopathological disorder intensity between girls and boys. Research limitations/implications This study emphasizes improving education and psychological support for learners. It also encourages the strengthening of strategies for dealing with learning disabilities and the emotional distress associated with them. Practical implications The trend toward an inclusive school and the recruitment of school psychologists is advantages to be considered in the Moroccan educational system.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE In addition to psychopathological vulnerability and academic failure, the social and family dimensions of self-esteem are impaired in weak readers.

Language: en