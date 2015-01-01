Abstract

PURPOSE This study aimed to explore the technostress effects on the students' expectancy in their academic performance. Three main factors were used as predictors, namely techno-complexity (TC), techno-insecurity (TIS) and techno-overload (TO), to measure the students' performance expectancy via the mediating effects of student satisfaction (SS).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A total of 234 survey-based online questionnaires were filled by students from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM). Based on the data, the hypothetical model was tested statistically using the Partial Least Square-Structural Equation Modelling (PLS-SEM), specifically the Smart Partial Least Square (SmartPLS) version 3.3.2.



FINDINGS The results indicated that SS mediated the relationship between TC, TIS and performance expectancy. Nevertheless, the two predictors (TC and TIS) negatively affected SS, whereas SS positively affected the performance expectancy. The findings further revealed that reducing TC and TIS could increase SS and their expectancy to achieve better academic performance. Practical implications This study proposed that higher learning institutions provide an innovative and user-friendly platform for the online learning environment. Consequently, this improvement could increase SS with the online learning experience and motivate them to expect better academic achievement.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study also contributed to the existing literature by building and testing a technostress model and articulating the inter-relations between SS and performance expectancy.

Language: en