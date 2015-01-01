|
Frantz J, Perez NM, White M, Malm A. Policing (Bradford) 2023; 46(1): 10-23.
PURPOSE The police killing of George Floyd and other high-profile incidents of force sparked massive protests around the world. Amidst eroding public perceptions of police legitimacy, politicians and activists have sought to achieve systemic change. Over the past year, several cities in the United States have implemented various police reform initiatives, including reallocating resources, cutting budgets, and downsizing specialized units. As a result of these changes, the "defund the police" movement may have far-reaching consequences on police culture, especially within specialized units most affected by budget and resource changes. Furthermore, as fentanyl overdoses are surging and the American opioid crisis continues, specialized drug investigation units face a host of challenges in responding to increases in drug-related crime in the aftermath of "defund the police". Therefore, this study aims to examine the experiences of a Drug Investigation Section in a large metropolitan city.
Language: en