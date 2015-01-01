Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to examine the influence of benefits and risks for young women travellers on their intention to visit other night tourism destinations. It also compares any path differences between evening and midnight travels.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A face-to-face survey was conducted in Macau. Multi-group analysis was used to explore the differences between evening and midnight travels.



FINDINGS Emotional and epistemic benefits positively affect behavioural intentions; security risk negatively affects behavioural intentions, but the risk of sexual harassment does not affect behavioural intentions. Evening travellers pay more attention to emotional benefits than midnight travellers.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study contributes to tourism research related to women by helping to understand the perceptions of the benefits and risks of young women travellers' night tourism, especially the gender risks. This study corrects the understanding that young women travellers do not feel that the risk of sexual harassment affects their decision to undertake night travels. It also contributes to night tourism research by distinguishing the proportion of benefits and risks in evening and midnight travels.



目的 本研究旨在考察年轻女性旅游者在夜间旅游中的利益和风险感知对其访问其他夜间旅游目的地意向的影响, 比较女性游客上半夜出游和下半夜出游之间的感知差异。 设计/方法/途径 线下问卷调查在澳门进行, 使用多组分析方法探讨女性上半夜出游与下半夜出游的感知差异。 研究结果 情感和认知的益处对行为意向产生积极影响。虽然安全风险对行为意向会产生负面影响, 但性骚扰风险并不影响行为意向。上半夜旅游者比下半夜旅游者更关注旅行对情感的益处。 原创性/价值 本研究让读者了解到年轻女性旅游者对夜间旅游的利益和风险感知因素的看法, 尤其是对性别风险感知的看法, 对女性相关的旅游研究做出了贡献。这项研究改变了以往的认知, 即年轻女性旅游者不觉得性骚扰的风险会影响她们进行夜间旅行的决定。它还通过区分上半夜出游和下半夜出游的利益和风险比较, 为夜间旅游研究做出了贡献。



Propósito Este estudio pretende examinar la influencia de los beneficios y riesgos que tiene, para las jóvenes viajeras, su intención de visitar otros destinos de turismo nocturno. Asimismo, se compara las diferencias de trayectoria entre los viajes nocturnos y los de medianoche. Diseño/metodología/enfoque Se realizó una encuesta personal en Macao. Se utilizó un análisis multigrupo para explorar las diferencias entre los viajes nocturnos y los de medianoche. Resultados Los beneficios emocionales y epistémicos afectan positivamente las intenciones de comportamiento, el riesgo de seguridad afecta negativamente las intenciones de comportamiento, pero el riesgo de acoso sexual no influye en las intenciones de comportamiento. Los viajeros nocturnos prestan más atención a los beneficios emocionales que en los viajes a medianoche. Originalidad/valor Este estudio contribuye a la investigación sobre el turismo relacionado con las mujeres al ayudarnos a comprender las percepciones de los beneficios y riesgos del turismo nocturno de las jóvenes viajeras, especialmente los riesgos de género. Este estudio corrige nuestra idea de que las jóvenes viajeras no creen que el riesgo de acoso sexual afecte a su decisión de emprender viajes nocturnos. También contribuye a la investigación del turismo nocturno al distinguir la proporción de beneficios y riesgos en los viajes nocturnos y de medianoche.

