Abstract

PURPOSE This purpose of this study is to outline an inclusive development strategy for crime prevention interventions. Crime prevention interventions are delivered to the target audience to convey an evidence-based message to dissuade would-be offenders from carrying out crimes. However, rarely is the target audience involved when designing crime prevention interventions.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Using the Delphi method, this paper documents the design of an intervention aimed at improving young drivers' compliance with road rules, incorporating feedback from both a panel of experts and the target audience of the intervention. While expert feedback guided the content and the context of the intervention, the feedback from the target audience was critical in ensuring that effective delivery and messaging of the crafted intervention would occur.



FINDINGS By drawing on expert and experiential insights, this exploratory method of intervention design provided a simple and effective way of ensuring the effective delivery of a crime prevention message. Research limitations/implications Although this study focussed on a road safety intervention, the crime prevention applications of this method are broad.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper outlines a collaborative methodology that utilises expert and experiential knowledge towards the design and development of a crime prevention intervention, in this case, targeted at young drivers.

Language: en