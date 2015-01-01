Abstract

FINDINGS Harm caused to individual victims of workplace bullying (WPB) often has detrimental effects on team performance (TP), particularly when it results in a breach of the implicit psychological contract that exists within a team. Companies can help alleviate the impact of bullying through provision of counseling and support, along with initiatives to educate workers about WPB and the need to behave appropriately towards others.



