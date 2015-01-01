SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peacock RP, Kutnjak Ivkovich S, Borovec K, Cajner Mraovic I. Policing (Bradford) 2023; 46(1): 116-129.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/PIJPSM-07-2022-0099

PURPOSE Though contemporary police organizational behavior scholars often limit their measure of organizational justice to just supervisory procedural justice, this study examines how the additional dimensions of supervisor trustworthiness and peer procedural justice compare with procedural justice in their role shaping police outcomes.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A survey of 638 police officers in Zagreb, Croatia, was used to regress three separate dimensions of organizational justice on key officer attitudes toward their duties.

FINDINGS The authors found that supervisor trustworthiness and peer procedural justice were the dominant predictors of officers' rule compliance and trust in the public.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The findings suggest that police scholars and practitioners seeking to better understand the role of officer judgments on resisting agency reform should consider the precedent in corporate behavior research to specifically test the unique roles of multiple components of police organizational behavior on policing outcomes.


