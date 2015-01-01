Abstract

PURPOSE Drawing on research on organisation-based self-esteem (OBSE) and self-consistency theory, this study aims to investigate whether, how and when leader aggressive humour (LAH) impacts hospitality employees' proactive customer service performance (PCSP).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A total of 294 supervisor-employee dyads from eight hotels in China participated in the survey. The data were analysed by hierarchical multiple regression and PROCESS macro in SPSS.



FINDINGS LAH undermines hospitality employees' PCSP by threatening their OBSE, and this effect is significant only for highly entitled employees. Practical implications Organisations could improve leaders' awareness of the dark side of aggressive humour, especially for those who supervise highly entitled employees. Organisations could also cultivate positive leader-member relationships to improve employees' OBSE and provide training for highly entitled employees to cope with leaders' LAH.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study contributes to the LAH literature by examining its influence on hospitality employees' PCSP and identifying the mechanism and boundary conditions underlying this effect.

Language: en