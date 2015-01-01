Abstract

PURPOSE School leaders work in a fast-paced job that requires critical decision-making, often without the luxury of time. Additionally, problems may be new and leave school leaders feeling isolated and ill-equipped to adequately address situations. To that end, this study introduced the use of Reddit, a social media platform, to connect school leaders with colleagues who can provide real time support when pressing issues arise.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This mixed methods study used hierarchical regressions, linguistic analysis of online discussions and qualitative analysis of focus group interviews to understand if online collective efficacy led to higher technology acceptance and principal efficacy for school leaders when discussing work-related and sociocultural issues online.



FINDINGS Findings revealed that (1) school leaders build collective efficacy among their peers and are willing to engage more freely in online communities, (2) school leaders are willing to embrace the use of technology if provided time and exposure to such communities and (3) seasoned school leaders are more likely to interact openly with colleagues in online discussions versus their less-experienced peers on how online communities can support school leaders in challenging, ever-changing aspects of their work.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE We recommend both school district and educational leadership professional associations consider creating easily accessible online communities as spaces where school leaders have opportunities to engage confidentially with their colleagues over important work-related issues. Future studies should also continue to investigate the impact of school leader online communities through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies.

Language: en