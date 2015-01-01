Abstract

PURPOSE This paper examines whether dissimilarities in societal cultures impact the path by which a key component of organizational culture--supervisory procedural justice (SPJ)--influences police officer compliance with police agency rules.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study utilized structural equation modeling across a data set of 1,189 Croatian and Taiwan police officers to test whether a societal value (individualism/collectivism) impacts the role of three intermediary variables (trust in the public, job satisfaction and pro-organization initiative) in a procedural justice model of officer compliance with the rules.



FINDINGS The study found that, despite a strong statistical similarity in the individual attitudes of Croatian and Taiwan police officers, the intermediary variables in the model significantly differed between the two countries. Most notably, the role of trust in the public and pro-organization initiative supported past research suggesting that collectivist versus individualistic societal cultures lead to divergent organizational attitudes and policing outcomes.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This is the first empirical study to compare the impact of societal values on a model of SPJ on officer compliance with agency rules.

