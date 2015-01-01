Abstract

PURPOSE In recent years, the demand for road traffic has continued to increase, but the casualties and economic losses caused by traffic accidents have also remained high. Therefore, the use of social service robots to manage, supervise and warn real-time traffic information has become an inevitable trend of traffic safety management.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH In order to explore the inherent objective development law of road traffic accidents, in this paper, the factor analysis (FA) is used to explore the main influencing factors of traffic accidents, then the random forest algorithm is applied to build an FA-RF-based road traffic accident severity prediction model to predict two- and three-category accidents.



FINDINGS By comprehensively comparing the classification results of the two- and the three-category accident prediction, it also finds that due to the intersection between injuries and fatalities and the lack of necessarily external environmental information, the FA-RF model has a large degree of misjudgment for injuries and fatalities. Therefore, it is recommended to establish a real-time autonomous information communication mechanism between different kinds of social robots, which can improve the prediction of traffic accidents.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE (1) A fusion model of FA-RF is considered to predict traffic accidents, which can be applied in traffic service robot. (2) It is recommended to establish a real-time autonomous information communication mechanism between different kinds of social robots, which can improve the prediction of traffic accidents.

Language: en