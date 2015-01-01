|
Alharasees O, Jazzar A, Kale U, Rohács D. Aircr. Eng. Aerosp. Tech. 2023; 95(3): 379-388.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Ineffective communication consequences can be life-threatening and drastic. Communication misunderstandings are frequently reported in incidents, accidents and occurrences. This research paper aims to evaluate operator communication load in highly automated systems; distinguish and highlight the communication error factors during flight operations from different perspectives; and provide suggestions to operators to decrease the rate of misunderstandings in aviation communication.
