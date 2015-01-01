Abstract

PURPOSE Ineffective communication consequences can be life-threatening and drastic. Communication misunderstandings are frequently reported in incidents, accidents and occurrences. This research paper aims to evaluate operator communication load in highly automated systems; distinguish and highlight the communication error factors during flight operations from different perspectives; and provide suggestions to operators to decrease the rate of misunderstandings in aviation communication.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study is based on a questionnaire that investigated the critical communication load, including aviation training, standard phraseology, operators' native language and cultural background. In addition to the effect of using controller-pilot data link communications will be discussed widely. In this research, 110 responses were obtained from pilots and air traffic controller (ATCOs) that vary in 44 countries; approximately 20% were ATCOs, and 75% were pilots.



FINDINGS This study was designed to assess the level of aviation operators communication load in highly automated systems, identify and illustrate the factors that contribute to communication errors during flight operations from multiple viewpoints, and offer recommendations to operators to minimize the rate of misunderstandings in aviation communication.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This research deals with evaluating the operators' communication load, which is crucial for the air traffic safety and efficiency.

Language: en