Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to propose a novel subjective assessment (SA) method for level 2 or level 2+ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with a customized case study in China.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The proposed SA method contains six dimensions, including perception, driveability and stability, riding comfort, human-machine interaction, driver workload and trustworthiness and exceptional operating case, respectively. And each dimension subordinates several subsections, which describe the corresponding details under this dimension.



FINDINGS Based on the proposed SA, a case study in China is conducted. Six drivers with different driving experiences are invited to give their subjective ratings for each subsection according to a predefined rating standard. The rating results show that the ADAS from Tesla outperforms the upcoming electric vehicle in most cases.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The proposed SA method is beneficial for the original equipment manufacturers developing related technologies in the future.

Language: en