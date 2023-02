Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to review the studies on intersection control with connected and automated vehicles (CAVs).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The most seminal and recent research in this area is reviewed. This study specifically focuses on two categories: CAV trajectory planning and joint intersection and CAV control.



FINDINGS It is found that there is a lack of widely recognized benchmarks in this area, which hinders the validation and demonstration of new studies.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE In this review, the authors focus on the methodological approaches taken to empower intersection control with CAVs. The authors hope the present review could shed light on the state-of-the-art methods, research gaps and future research directions.

