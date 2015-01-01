Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to define the concept, composition, connotation, functional technology and development path of autonomous transportation systems (ATS) and provide theoretical basis and support for the construction and development of ATS.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The research analyzes the concept and connotation of ATS, studies the composition and structure of ATS, sorts out pillar function technology system including perception, digitization, interoperability, computing and integration in ATS hierarchically, and looks forward to the future development path of ATS from human participation and systems intelligence.



FINDINGS This paper puts forward the concept, composition, connotation and structure of ATS, proposes the pillar functional technology system of ATS and proposes four development stages of ATS.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The research can provide a theoretical and scientific basis for the high-quality, efficient, orderly construction and development of ATS.

