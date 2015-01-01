Abstract

PURPOSE The presentation of in-vehicle warnings information at risky driving scenarios is aimed to improve the collision avoidance ability of drivers. Existing studies have found that driver's collision avoidance performance is affected by both warning information and driver's workload. However, whether moderation and mediation effects exist among warning information, driver's cognition, behavior and risky avoidance performance is unclear.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This purpose of this study is to examine whether the warning information type modifies the relationship between the forward collision risk and collision avoidance behavior. A driving simulator experiment was conducted with waring and command information.



FINDINGS Results of 30 participants indicated that command information improves collision avoidance behavior more than notification warning under the forward collision risky driving scenario. The primary reason for this is that collision avoidance behavior can be negatively affected by the forward collision risk. At the same time, command information can weaken this negative effect. Moreover, improved collision avoidance behavior can be achieved through increasing drivers' mental workload. Practical implications The proposed model provides a comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing collision avoidance behavior, thus contributing to improved in-vehicle information system design.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The significant moderation effects evoke the fact that information types and mental workloads are critical in improving drivers' collision avoidance ability. Through further calibration with larger sample size, the proposed structural model can be used to predict the effect of in-vehicle warnings in different risky driving scenarios.

Language: en