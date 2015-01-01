Abstract

PURPOSE The current research aims to explore how the implementation of new regulatory forms contributes to firm self-regulation.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Longitudinal analysis of firm-initiated product recalls for 15 manufacturers in the US automobile industry from 1966-2012.



FINDINGS Examining firm-initiated product recalls for 15 manufacturers in the US automobile industry from 1966-2012 has several important findings regarding how the introduction of specific regulatory forms contributes to firm-initiated vehicle recalls. Firms are not likely to self-regulate in response to surveillance or standards-based regulation while information-based regulation results in a greater likelihood of firm self-regulation.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This result suggests that even at the product level; firms become increasingly motivated to self-regulate as regulators introduce information-based regulations.

