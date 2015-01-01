SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cavazos D. American Journal of Business 2022; 37(3): 139-151.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.1108/AJB-08-2021-0101

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE The current research aims to explore how the implementation of new regulatory forms contributes to firm self-regulation.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Longitudinal analysis of firm-initiated product recalls for 15 manufacturers in the US automobile industry from 1966-2012.

FINDINGS Examining firm-initiated product recalls for 15 manufacturers in the US automobile industry from 1966-2012 has several important findings regarding how the introduction of specific regulatory forms contributes to firm-initiated vehicle recalls. Firms are not likely to self-regulate in response to surveillance or standards-based regulation while information-based regulation results in a greater likelihood of firm self-regulation.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This result suggests that even at the product level; firms become increasingly motivated to self-regulate as regulators introduce information-based regulations.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print