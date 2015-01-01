SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Feys Y, Verhage A, Stevens A. Policing (Bradford) 2022; 45(2): 365-381.

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/PIJPSM-10-2021-0133

PURPOSE This article provides an overview of the latest empirical research regarding police decision-making in Belgium from 2000 to 2021 in terms of methodology and general findings (e.g. types and year of publication, topics studied). Recommendations are given concerning police research and the development of a research agenda.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Fourteen separate and limited scoping reviews regarding police decision-making topics were carried out by students in criminology and law. All scoping reviews followed the same procedure.

FINDINGS Seventy-nine unique publications are included in the analyses. These show that police violence is most frequently studied, whereas violence against the police was only included in one publication. Empirical research on bodycams and (social) media was not found. Most of the studies followed a quantitative research design, mainly by means of secondary data analysis. Research limitations/implications The scoping reviews are limited in scope and were carried out by different students, potentially leading to variable interpretations and selections. Additionally, the conclusions are partly the result of the developed review protocols (e.g. keywords, databases).

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This article combines 14 different scoping reviews, following the same procedure, on subtopics regarding police decision-making and thus enabling comparison of the literature found in a consistent way.


