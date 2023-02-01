Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) carries significant risk of permanent injury and death, disproportionately affecting children. These injuries commonly affect the head and are especially severe among children as they are often unhelmeted and more likely than adults to experience rollover injuries. Many studies examining patients with ATV-related injuries are single-center cohort studies, with few focusing specifically on head injuries. In the present study, we aimed to characterize the annual incidence of ATV-related head injuries between 2012 and 2021, classify and compare head injury types, and identify descriptive characteristics of ATV-related head injury victims.



METHODS: Using the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database, we queried all head injuries associated with operating or riding an ATV in children under 18 years-old from over 100 emergency departments (EDs). Patient information regarding age, race, sex, location of incident, diagnoses, and sequelae were analyzed. We also collected the estimated number of ATV-related head injuries from all US EDs using the NEISS algorithm provided by the database.



RESULTS: Using the NEISS algorithm we identified 67,957 (95% CI: 43,608 - 92,305) total pediatric ATV-related head injuries between 2012 and 2021. The annual incidence of ATV-related head injury was similar throughout this study period except for a 20% increase during the COVID-19 pandemic period of 2019-2021 (2019: 6382 injuries, 2020: 6757 injuries, 2021: 7600 injuries). A subset of 1890 cases from approximately 100 EDs were then analyzed. Unspecified closed head injuries were the prevailing type of injury (38%, 900/1890), followed by concussions (27%, 510/1890). More severe injuries included intracranial hemorrhages in 91 children (3.8%, 91/1890). Injuries of all types were predominantly seen in 14-17 year-old's (780/1890, 41%) and in males (64.1%, 1211/1890). In addition, ATV-associated injuries were significantly more common in those coded as white (58.0%, 1096/1890) than any other racial group. ATV-associated accidents among children younger than 9 more commonly occurred at the home compared to accidents involving children older than 9 (57% vs. 32%, p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSION: ATV-related head injuries cause a significant annual burden among children, with growing incidence in recent years. Further research may wish to explore potential benefits of helmet use and supervision of younger children in possible prevention of these accidents and their associated economic and non-economic costs.

