Abstract

This study aimed to describe the 24-hour composition of movement behaviors, including sleep, sedentary behavior, and physical activity (PA), among pediatric sports-related concussion (SRC) patients over their recovery period, assess the association between movement compositions and recovery time, and understand feasibility of 24-hour accelerometry in the study population. A cohort of 50 pediatric SRC patients were asked to wear a wrist-worn accelerometer continuously for the duration of their recovery. Among all enrolled participants, the sample was primarily 14 or 15 years of age (65%), female (55%), and recovered in under 28 days (88%). Accelerometer compliance was moderate; 35 participants (70%) were compliant with the protocol. Compositional analysis was used to address time-use objectives in 33 participants who provided adequate data for inclusion. Overall, participants spent an average of 50% of their 24-hour day sedentary, 33% sleeping, 11% in light intensity PA, and 6% in moderate or vigorous intensity PA. The 24-hour composition of movement behaviors was not associated with recovery time (p = .09-.99). However, the limited sample size may have contributed to null findings. Given recent evidence supporting the effects of sedentary behavior and PA on concussion recovery, future studies should aim to further validate these findings in a larger sample.

Language: en