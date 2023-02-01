|
Ramesh A, Halpern LR, Southerland JH, Adunyah SE, Gangula PR. Biomed. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36804615
BACKGROUND: Social habits such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and chemically contaminated diet contribute to poor oral health. Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a global public health epidemic which can exacerbate the prevalence of health conditions affecting a victim's lifespan. This study investigates using saliva as a biomarker for detecting levels of benzo(a)pyrene [B(a)P]; a toxicant present in cigarette smoke and barbecued meat in a population of IPV+ female patients.
saliva; intimate partner violence; benzo(a)pyrene; biomonitoring; oral health; polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons