Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, road traffic collisions (RTCs) are a common cause of death and disability. Although many countries, including Ireland, have road safety and trauma strategies, the impact on rehabilitation services is unclear. This study explores how admissions with RTC related injuries to a rehabilitation facility has changed over 5 years and how they contrast to major trauma audit (MTA) serious injury data from the same timeframe.



METHODS: A retrospective review of healthcare records with data abstraction in accordance with best practice was performed. Fisher's exact test and binary logistic regression were used to determine associations and statistical process control was used to analyse variation. All patients discharged with an International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 10 coded diagnosis of Transport accidents from 2014 to 2018 were included. In addition, serious injury data was abstracted from MTA reports.



RESULTS: 338 cases were identified. Of these, 173 did not meet the inclusion criteria (readmissions) and were excluded. The total number analyzed was 165. Of these, 121 (73%) were male and 44 (27%) were female and 115 (72%) were under 40 years of age. The majority [128 (78%)] had traumatic brain injuries (TBI), 33 (20%) had traumatic spinal cord injuries and 4 (2.4%) had traumatic amputation The numbers varied over the time period of the study but showed normal variation and not special cause variation which suggests no significant impact of policy in the time frame. There was a large discrepancy between the number of severe TBIs reported in the MTA reports and the numbers admitted with RTC related TBI to the National Rehabilitation University Hospital (NRH). This suggests there may be many people not accessing the specialist rehabilitation services they require.



CONCLUSION: Data linkage between administrative and health datasets does not currently exist but offers huge potential for understanding the trauma and rehabilitation ecosystem in detail. This is required to better understand the impact of strategy and policy.

