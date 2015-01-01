Abstract

Aggression on psychiatric wards develops under influence of patient, staff and ward factors. Assessment of naturalistic derived staff and ward factors might increase better understanding of how aggressive incidents develop on psychiatric wards.



OBJECTIVE: Studying staff and ward factors including interactions between patients and nurses prior and after development of aggression, within a naturalistic closed ward setting.



DESIGN: A prospective naturalistic experience sampling method (ESM) study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: A high intensive care unit of a mental health institution in The Netherlands where 29 nurses answered beeps generated by an app during approximately 7 consecutive days with questions regarding their subjective feelings, ward atmosphere, location, interaction they had with patients and their colleagues and whether an incident took place. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Associations were established between different staff and ward factors and the occurrence of aggressive incidents on the ward.



RESULTS: Risk for aggression was associated with the nurse being with a patient (OR=2.26, 95% CI 0.99 to 5.15, p=0.05). No significant association was found between discussing with the patient and setting a limit or physical absence of the nurse on the one hand and aggression on the other. More experienced nurses encountered more aggression (OR=3.5, 95% CI 1.32 to 8.26, p=0.01). Age and gender of the nurse were not associated with aggression development. Exceeding the maximum bed capacity was associated with a greater risk for aggression (OR=5.36, 95% CI 1.69 to 16.99, p=0.004). There was no significant association when analysing a more positive atmosphere on the ward or positive affect of the nurse, but negative affect of the nurses showed a trend for an association with less aggression.



CONCLUSION: Aggression is a problem that should be managed from a multidimensional perspective. The quality of interaction between nurses and patients is crucial. Exceeding the maximum bed capacity is likely associated with more aggression.

