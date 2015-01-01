Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically review research on acute hospital care for frail or older adults experiencing moderate to major trauma. SETTING: Electronic databases (Medline, Embase, ASSIA, CINAHL Plus, SCOPUS, PsycINFO, EconLit, The Cochrane Library) were searched using index and key words, and reference lists and related articles hand-searched. INCLUDED ARTICLES: Peer-reviewed articles of any study design, published in English, 1999-2020 inclusive, referring to models of care for frail and/or older people in the acute hospital phase of care following traumatic injury defined as either moderate or major (mean or median Injury Severity Score ≥9). Excluded articles reported no empirical findings, were abstracts or literature reviews, or referred to frailty screening alone.



METHODS: Screening abstracts and full text, and completing data extractions and quality assessments using QualSyst was a blinded parallel process. A narrative synthesis, grouped by intervention type, was undertaken. OUTCOME MEASURES: Any outcomes reported for patients, staff or care system.



RESULTS: 17 603 references were identified and 518 read in full; 22 were included-frailty and major trauma (n=0), frailty and moderate trauma (n=1), older people and major trauma (n=8), moderate or major trauma (n=7) 0r moderate trauma (n=6). Studies were observational, heterogeneous in intervention and with variable methodological quality.Specific attention given to the care of older and/or frail people with moderate to major trauma in the North American context resulted in improvements to in-hospital processes and clinical outcomes, but highlights a relative paucity of evidence, particularly in relation to the first 48 hours post-injury.



CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review supports the need for, and further research into an intervention to address the care of frail and/or older patients with major trauma, and for the careful definition of age and frailty in relation to moderate or major trauma.



INTERNATIONAL PROSPECTIVE REGISTER OF SYSTEMATIC REVIEWS PROSPERO: CRD42016032895.

Language: en