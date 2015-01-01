|
Halter M, Jarman H, Moss P, Kulnik ST, Baramova D, Gavalova L, Cole E, Crouch R, Baxter M. BMJ Open 2023; 13(2): e066329.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
36810176
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To systematically review research on acute hospital care for frail or older adults experiencing moderate to major trauma. SETTING: Electronic databases (Medline, Embase, ASSIA, CINAHL Plus, SCOPUS, PsycINFO, EconLit, The Cochrane Library) were searched using index and key words, and reference lists and related articles hand-searched. INCLUDED ARTICLES: Peer-reviewed articles of any study design, published in English, 1999-2020 inclusive, referring to models of care for frail and/or older people in the acute hospital phase of care following traumatic injury defined as either moderate or major (mean or median Injury Severity Score ≥9). Excluded articles reported no empirical findings, were abstracts or literature reviews, or referred to frailty screening alone.
Language: en
accident & emergency medicine; geriatric medicine; trauma management