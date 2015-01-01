Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mobility restrictions and economic downfall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may increase the risk of child maltreatment, including increased risk for violent discipline use by parents.



OBJECTIVE: We examined the socio-economic and psychosocial determinants of violent discipline among parents against children in Asia Pacific countries. PARTICIPANTS & SETTINGS: This secondary data analysis included 7765 parents with children 6-18 years old in eight Asia Pacific countries.



METHODS: 24 potential determinants were identified, including household demographic factors, parents' psychosocial status, and livelihood changes. The dependent variable was parental use of violent discipline (physical, severe physical, psycho-social aggression, and any violent discipline). Univariate and multivariable logistic regression analysis was conducted.



RESULTS: A total of 41 % of households reported violent discipline. Parental demographic characteristics that were positively related to use of violent discipline were living in rural areas, not being a household head, female sex, age younger than 35 years, and large family size. Poor parental mental health status, loss of job or reduced income due to COVID-19, lack of food at household level, parent engagement in petty trade, and owning a business also predicted violent discipline. Mandatory curfew and receiving pandemic-related education materials were also positive predictors.



CONCLUSION: Some socio-demographic factors, economic hardship due to COVID-19, and poor mental health status of parents are associated with the use of violent discipline against children in the Asia Pacific region. These results highlight several potential target areas for child protection interventions by governmental and non-profit organizations, including economic, social, and mental health interventions.

Language: en