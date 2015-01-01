|
Citation
Sterenborg T, van Nieuwenhuijzen M, Wissink Inge IB, Zijlstra A, Stams Geert Jan GJJM. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36812495
Abstract
Families with mild to borderline intellectual disabilities (MBID) are overrepresented in child protection, and are at higher risk for long and unsuccessful family supervision orders (FSOs). This is worrisome, as many children apparently are exposed to unsafe parenting situations for longer periods of time. Therefore, the present study examined which child and parental factors and child maltreatment are related to the duration and success of an FSO in families with MBID in the Netherlands. Casefile data were analysed of 140 children with an ended FSO.
Language: en
Keywords
disability; risk factors; child maltreatment; parenting; Child protective services