Abstract

The presence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in adolescents diagnosed with depression has been associated with an extensive range of mental health issues, including non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, there has been a dearth of research into the prevalence of ACEs and their associations with NSSI among depressed adolescent populations in China. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of different types of ACEs and their associations with NSSI in depressed Chinese adolescents. Utilizing Chi-squared tests, latent class analysis (LCA), and multinomial logistic regression, the prevalence of different types of ACEs and their associations with NSSI were determined in a sample of 562 adolescents with depression. Among depressed adolescents. 92.9% of depressed adolescents reported ACEs, and the prevalence of emotional neglect, physical abuse, caregiver treated violently, and bullying was relatively high. ACEs, including sexual abuse (OR = 5.645), physical abuse (OR = 3.603), emotional neglect (OR = 3.096), emotional abuse (OR = 2.701), caregiver divorce/family separation (OR = 2.5), caregiver treated violently (OR = 2.221), and caregiver substance abuser (OR = 2.117), were associated with increased odds of exposure among depressed adolescents with NSSI. The high ACEs class (19%), the moderate ACEs class (40%), and the low ACEs class (41%) were identified as latent classes. NSSI was more prevalent in the high/moderate ACEs class compared to the low ACEs class, particularly in the high ACEs class. The situation of the prevalence of ACEs among adolescents with depression was unsatisfactory, and certain types of ACEs were associated with NSSI. Eliminating potential risk factors for NSSI requires the early prevention and targeted intervention of ACEs. Moreover, additional large-scale longitudinal studies are necessary to assess the different development trajectories associated with ACEs, such as the relationships between the different development periods of ACEs and NSSI, and to ensure the adoption of evidence-based prevention and intervention strategies.

