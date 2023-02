Abstract

KEY POINTS



Use of electric scooters (e-scooters) has increased dramatically around the world.



Motorized vehicles that travel in physical spaces intended for pedestrians pose a threat to pedestrian safety.



Clinicians must have a high index of suspicion for potentially serious injuries in e-scooter collisions with pedestrians, given the substantial transfer of energy that can occur.



Although e-scooters have beneficial features, policies and interventions to reduce the rate and burden of injuries associated with their use are required.

Language: en