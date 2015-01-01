Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To investigate factors associated with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts amongst Australian dental practitioners.



METHODS: A self-reported online survey of 1474 registered dental practitioners in Australia was conducted from October to December 2021. Participants reported thoughts of suicide in the preceding 12 months, prior to the preceding 12 months and prior suicide attempts.



RESULTS: Overall, 17.6% reported thoughts of suicide in the preceding 12 months, 31.4% prior to the preceding 12 months, and 5.6% reported ever having made a suicide attempt. In multivariate models, the odds of suicidal ideation in the preceding 12 months were higher in dental practitioners who were male (OR = 2.01), had a current diagnosis of depression (OR = 1.62), were experiencing moderate (OR = 2.76) or severe psychological distress (OR = 3.58), had self-reported illicit substance use (OR = 2.06) or had previous self-reported suicide attempts (OR = 3.02). Younger dental practitioners had more than twice the odds of recent suicidal ideation than those aged 61+ years, with higher resilience having decreasing odds of suicidal ideation. LIMITATIONS: This study did not address help seeking behaviours directly related to suicidal ideation, so it is not clear how many participants were actively seeking mental health support. The response rate was low and results may be subject to responder biases, with practitioners experiencing depression, stress and burnout being more willing to participate.



CONCLUSION: These finding highlight a high prevalence of suicidal ideation amongst Australian dental practitioners. It is important to continue to monitor their mental health and develop tailored programs to provide essential interventions and supports.

